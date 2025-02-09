Two migrant workers killed after wall collapses in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) Two migrant workers were killed on Sunday when an under-construction wall at the Pathanamthitta District Rifle Club in Malakkara here collapsed, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Guddu Kumar from Bihar and Ratan Mondal from West Bengal.

Another worker, Vijaya Das from Bihar, narrowly escaped after noticing cracks in the wall and running to safety, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm when the workers were engaged in soil excavation at the construction site, according to the police.

Das noticed the warning signs and alerted the others, but before they could respond, the structure’s beam gave way, trapping the two workers under the debris, police added.

Although local residents rushed to the site, pulled the trapped workers from the debris, and took them to a government hospital, both succumbed to their injuries. Their bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary.

An inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the mishap, police said. PTI ARM ARM KH