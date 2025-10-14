Two migrant workers killed, one hurt in lightning strike in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) Two migrant workers were killed and one was injured when they were struck by lightning on Tuesday while walking to a quarry in the north Kerala district.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm when the workers were going back to the quarry, where they worked, after lunch.

While two of them -- Assam native Jose (35) and Rajesh (25) from Odisha -- died on the spot, the third -- Gautham (40) also from Assam -- is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, police said.

There was no rain at the time of the incident, it added.