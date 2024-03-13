Two migrant workers rescued at construction site mishap in TN

Udhagamandalam (TN), Mar 13 (PTI) Two migrant workers engaged in constructing a 'retaining wall' were rescued after soil caved in on them here on Wednesday, officials said.

One of them was rescued unconscious and both persons were rushed to the local government hospital.

A total of four workers, all from Jharkand were engaged in the construction of the wall, meant to prevent landslips, when the incident occurred, officials added.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and local people rescued the trapped workers after a near 90 minute struggle. PTI CORR SA