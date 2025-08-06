Two militants among four held in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 6 (PTI) Security forces arrested two arms smugglers and two militants belonging to proscribed outfits from Manipur's Imphal West and East districts, police said on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was apprehended from his residence at Phumlou Keiroi Maning in Imphal West district on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

The militant was involved in recruiting cadres for the outlawed organisation, he said.

A 33-year-old member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) was also arrested from a rented house at Lamphel in Imphal West district on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, the officer said.

Security forces apprehended two persons on Monday from different locations in Imphal East district for their alleged involvement in the smuggling and sales of arms, he said.

One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the officer added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.

The resolution, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was approved by the Rajya Sabha. PTI CORR BDC