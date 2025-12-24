Two militants among six arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 24 (PTI) Six people, including two militants and two alleged arms dealers, were arrested from various locations in Manipur's valley districts, police said on Wednesday.

One active cadre of the banned Prepak (G-5) was apprehended from Keibi Heikak Mapan in Imphal East district on Tuesday, a police statement said.

A 45-year-old member of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested from his residential locality at Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, it said.

Two persons were held on Tuesday after arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession in areas under the Porompat Police Station limits in Imphal East, the statement said.

Two alleged arms smugglers were arrested from Keibi Awang Leikai Yaibirel in Imphal East district, it said.

Search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President’s rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC