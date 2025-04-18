Two militants arrested, 11 firearms seized in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 18 (PTI) Security forces arrested two militants of a banned outfit and seized 11 firearms and 10 IEDs during search operations in different parts of the state, police said on Friday.

The two militants of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from Wangjing Khabakhong area in Thoubal district on Thursday. Two hand grenades were seized from their possession, the police said.

Security forces seized 11 firearms and several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during search operations in Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Two country-made 9 mm pistols with magazines, 10 IEDs, and eight hand grenades were seized from Tengnoupal district on Thursday, they said.

From Chingkhei Ching area in Imphal East district, one 7.62 SLR rifle with one magazine, two 12-bore SBBL guns, one 7.65 mm pistol with magazine, three hand grenades without detonators, ammunition, bulletproof jackets and helmets along with other weapons were seized on Thursday.

One AK rifle, one SLR along with a magazine, one 9mm carbine machine gun along a magazine, one modified single barrel gun, one pistol, two hand grenades without detonators were seized from Khongnaobi Canal road in Imphal West district, the police added. PTI COR RG