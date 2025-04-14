Two militants arrested in Manipur, Rs 21 lakh cash, firearms seized

Imphal, Apr 14 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested two militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from two separate places in Imphal East district and seized firearms and Rs 21 lakh in cash from their possession, an official said on Monday.

One UNLF militant involved in extortion activities was arrested from Wangkhei area in Imphal East district on Sunday. One Berreta pistol with 15 live rounds was seized from his possession. In a raid conducted at his hideout police seized one SMG carbine gun, one 9 mm pistol, four magazine, one hand grenade, 66 sniper live round, and Rs 69,000 in cash, the official said.

Another UNLF (Pambei) cadre was arrested from the Khundrakpam Awang Leikai area of Imphal East district on Sunday, the official said.

Police said he was involved in extortion activities in and around the Imphal area. A sum of Rs 21,50,000 in cash was seized from his possession, they said. PTI COR RG