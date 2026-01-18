Two militants arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal (PTI): Security forces arrested two militants belonging to proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

An active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army was apprehended from his residence at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur district on Saturday, they said.

At Chairel Ahallup in the district, a member of the outlawed PREPAK (Pro) was arrested on Saturday, a police officer said.

"Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts," he said.

Meanwhile, during a weeklong drive from January 12 to January 17 at various locations under Saikul police station limits in Kangpokpi district, security personnel destroyed 306 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, the officer added.