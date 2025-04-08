Two militants arrested in Manipur's Imphal East

Imphal, Apr 8 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two militants belonging to proscribed outfits in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during search operations in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East on Monday, they said.

An active cadre of the banned United Peoples' Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was arrested from Pebiya Panfiy in Imphal East on Monday, a police officer said.

Another militant. a member of PREPAK, was apprehended from Keirao Wangkhem in the district, he said.

During the search operations, the security forces recovered rifles, hand grenades, pistols and mortar bombs, the officer added.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR RBT