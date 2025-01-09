Two militants arrested in Manipur's Kakching

Imphal, Jan 9 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two members of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) from Manipur's Kakching district for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The two were involved in extortion activities in Sugnu, Chairel and Kakching Khunou area in Kakching district and were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Meanwhile, security forces during search operations in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday seized sophisticated firearms along with ammunition.

One 5.56 Heckler and Koch G3 rifle with magazine, one .32 pistol with magazine, one 9 mm pistol with magazine, ammunition, single barrel rifle and two tube launchers were seized from Saheibung peak, Zero point-Kotzim road under New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district, police said. PTI COR RG