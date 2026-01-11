Two militants held in connection with recent firing incidents in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 11 (PTI) Two active cadres of a banned outfit were arrested for their alleged involvement in firing incidents in Manipur's Imphal West district two days ago, police said on Sunday.

The two members of the proscribed KCP (Noyon) were apprehended on Saturday from Sagolband and Phumlou areas in the district, a senior officer said.

The firing incidents in Langjing Achouba, Ghari and Sangaiprou areas were reported on January 9.

The Manipur Police conducted search operations at various places and analysed the CCTV footage in the areas, he said.

"The two militants were arrested after their involvement in the firing was established. One M-20 pistol loaded with bullets was recovered," the officer said.

The two were earlier involved in at least eight firing incidents, he said.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Awlmun village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, the police said.

Seven rifles, four improvised mortars, two hand grenades, and ammunition were recovered from the village.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic strife broke out in May 2023.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned last year.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC