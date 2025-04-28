Two militants held in Manipur's Imphal

Imphal, Apr 28 (PTI) Two active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

Shagolshem Lemba Meitei and Shagolshem Romen Meitei were involved in collecting money for raising their party fund, a senior officer said.

They were arrested on Sunday, he said.

Security forces on Saturday recovered six IEDs from the T Minou area in Tengnoupal district, and these explosive devices were defused by a bomb disposal team on the same day.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC