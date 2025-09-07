Two militants, two cybercriminals arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 7 (PTI) Two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested for allegedly extorting people in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

An insurgent belonging to the banned PREPAK outfit was nabbed from his residence in Haoreibi area in Imphal West district on Saturday, a police statement said.

"The militant, identified as Sarungbam Boday Singh (37), was involved in extortion activities by serving monetary demands/threats and collecting money from shops, business establishments and the general public," it said.

Also, a cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG) outfit was arrested from the vicinity of Thoubal district hospital on Saturday.

The insurgent was identified as Hodam Bikram Singh (34), and a two-wheeler was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, two cybercriminals involved in operating mule bank accounts were nabbed from different parts of Thoubal district on Friday.

They were identified as Kongkham Apu Singh (32) and Yengkhom (Ongbi) Rasheshwori Leima (39).

They lured others to open bank accounts and used those accounts for transferring and layering of cyber-fraud money in collusion with other cybercriminals, the statement said.

Incriminating items were seized from their possession, and further investigation is underway. Efforts are on to nab others involved in the racket, it said. PTI COR ACD