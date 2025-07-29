Two minor boys die of snakebite in MP's Bhind

Bhind (MP), Jul 29 (PTI) Two minor siblings died after a snake bit them while they were sleeping on a cot at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Nakara village under Lahar area, they said.

Satish Shakya, resident of Nakara village, was asleep with his two sons Jitendra (4) and Prashant (2) in a room of his house.

"A poisonous snake entered the room and bit both the children sleeping on a cot," Lahar police station in-charge Ravindra Sharma said.

When the family came to know about the snake biting the children in the morning, they immediately took both the boys to Lahar hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are probing the incident, he added. PTI COR MAS GK