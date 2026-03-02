Two minor boys drown in water-filled quarry in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 2 (PTI) Two minor cousins have drowned in a water-filled quarry near a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on February 27 when the boys, aged 8 and 15, went for a swim in the quarry near the Vaitarna river, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Both children entered the water and drowned, he said.

The body of one of them was fished out the same day, and the other was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on March 1, the official said.

The victims hailed from Madhya Pradesh and their families were engaged in plastic waste collection for livelihood, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report. PTI COR GK