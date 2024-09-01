Two minor brothers drown after falling into deep ditch in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned after falling into a deep ditch in a village under Khalilabad Police station area of the district on Sunday, police said.

Subham (9) and his brother Satyam (11) of Zigina village had left their home to attend nature's call and drowned after falling into a 20-feet deep ditch filled with rain water, said Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Singh.

"Some other children, who were with the duo, informed that Subham jumped into the ditch and began drowning. On seeing this Satyam also jumped into the ditch and drowned with his younger brother," he said.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and began the investigation.