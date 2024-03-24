Two minor brothers drown in river

Tikamgarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Two minor brothers fell in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Sunday while playing and drowned, police said.

The incident occurred near Lar village, about 30 km from the Tikamgarh district headquarters, when two brothers, aged five and eight years, were playing near the Ur river while their parents were working in an agriculture field, said Jatara police station in-charge Arvind Singh Dangi.

After their parents couldn't find their children, they started looking for them when they spotted the two bodies floating in the river, he said.

The children were declared brought dead by doctors at Jatara Community Health Centre, he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.