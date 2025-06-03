Two minor brothers drown while bathing in pit in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned on Tuesday while bathing in a pit here, police said.

The incident took place in Baghi village under the Mail police station limits.

The local Station House Officer (SHO), Kanchan Rai, said Reena Devi had come to visit her ailing mother in Baghi village along with her sons, Ankit Yadav (10) and Anurag Yadav (12).

According to police, a group of village children were bathing in a large pit filled with water due to soil excavation outside the village. Seeing this, the two brothers also entered the pit to bathe but accidentally ventured into deeper water and drowned.

Reena Devi is married to Arun Yadav, a resident of Nariyav village in the Mail police station area.

SHO Rai said other children who were present at the pit informed the boys' maternal uncle about the incident. Family members rushed to the spot. Police arrived later and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS