Two minor cousins gang-raped in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand) Oct, 6 (PTI) Two cousins, both in their teens, have been raped by six persons in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the night of October 2 when the cousins were returning home in Naudiha police station area from a Dussehra fair.

However, the incident was reported by their parents on Monday.

"An FIR has been lodged at Mahila police station. All six accused have been identified, and raids are underway to arrest them. They will be arrested soon," Chattarpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Awadh Kumar Yadav said.

Naudiha police station officer-in-charge Amit Kumar Dwivedi said, "The incident occurred late at night on October 2 when the two victims, who are cousins aged between 15 and 16, were returning home from a Dussehra fair." A case has been registered and an investigation initiated, he added. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD