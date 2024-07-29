Two minor girls die, two injured in wall collapse in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Two girls died and two others were injured when the wall of a kutcha house collapsed in the Chanda area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Eight-year-old Radhika and her cousins Darpan (10) and 17-year-old twins Babina and Beena were sleeping when the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Radhika, who hailed from Galahita village, had come to visit her aunt in the Sonawa village.

Around 11 pm, the girls' family members and neighbours were alerted to the wall collapse by their screams, the police said.

They brought the girls out from under the debris and rushed them to the Pratappur Kamaicha Community Health Centre where Darpan was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

Radhika was referred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow, where she succumbed to her injuries, they added.

Babina has a fracture in her leg while Beena suffered minor injuries.

Radhika's body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, Chanda SHO Ravindra Singh said.