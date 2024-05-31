Two minor girls drown in Ramganga river in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), May 31 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned in the Ramganga river in the Fatehganj West area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

A third girl was rescued by locals and admitted in a hospital, they said.

The three girls, who had come to visit their relatives in the Gautara village, went to bathe in the river when two of them drowned, Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said.

The victims have been identified as Saloni Gangwar (10) and Kusum (12), the police said and added that an investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN SZM