Two minor girls feared drowned in ravine in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Two minor girls are feared drowned in a ravine here on Wednesday afternoon.

The girls, identified as Sandhya (11) and Anita (10), were attempting to catch fish when the accident occurred in the Sasana Bahadurpur village under Ubhaon police station area, officials said.

According to Ubhaon police station in-charge Vipin Singh, three girls, including Sandhya and Anita, were fishing in the Farhi ravine when they slipped and fell into the water. One girl managed to escape and alerted locals to the incident.

Rescue efforts are underway, but the missing girls have yet to be traced, officials said. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK