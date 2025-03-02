Two minor girls found dead in J&K’s Samba; boy dies in road accident in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Two minor girls were found dead in a trench filled with rain water in Samba district, while a nine-year-old boy died in an accident here on Sunday, officials said.

The bodies of Asiya (10) and Tahira (9) were recovered from the ditch at Lower Birpur in Bari Brahmana area of Samba, they said.

The officials said the girls, belonging to nomadic families from south Kashmir's Anantnag district, were grazing their animals when they were reported missing on Saturday evening.

However, the girls remained untraced despite a search and finally their bodies were retrieved from the ditch, they said, adding preliminary investigation suggested that the girls might have accidentally fallen into the water body and died due to drowning.

The exact cause of their death would be known only after post-mortem, the officials said.

In another incident, the officials said that Pranev Sharma (9) died in a collision between a scooty and an army crane at Patyari in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu.

The boy was on the two-wheeler driven by his father, they said and added that he died on-the-spot, while his father sustained injuries and was hospitalized.