Two minor girls found dead in water-filled pit in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Two minor girls were found dead in a water-filled pit in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police said.

The girls belonging to Devi Ka Nagla village and daughters of two brothers, Mukesh and Omveer, had gone missing while playing on Saturday evening.

Upon receiving information, police teams from multiple stations along with senior officers launched an overnight search operation.

“On Sunday morning, the bodies of the girls were found in a waterlogged pit in a field outside the village. Prima facie, it appears that the girls slipped and drowned while playing,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said.

Police said a case was registered at Dibai police station based on a complaint filed by the family.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV