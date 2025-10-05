Two minor girls found dead in well in Karnataka's Kolar district

Kolar (Karnataka), Oct 5 (PTI) The bodies of two minor girls who had reportedly gone missing were found in a well in this district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanya Bai and Chaitra Bai, both Class 7 students of the Government Higher Primary School in Yalachepalli village of Mulbagal town, they said.

The girls, both aged 13, went missing on Thursday while playing in front of one of their houses, police said.

On Saturday morning, a few villagers found the bodies of the girls floating in a well around two km away from the town and alerted the police, a senior police officer said.

Later, a suicide note was recovered from one of the deceased, stating that she was ending her life and wanted her family to live happily, he said.

While the parents of the two children have alleged sexual assault and murder, the post-mortem report ruled out any signs of sexual assault or murder, confirming there were no external injuries on their bodies, the officer added.

The Mulbagal Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two girls had left their homes with the intention to end their lives and jumped into the well, leading to drowning, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ADB