Two minor girls gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped while returning home from a Durga puja fair in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Though the incident took place in Naudiha Bazar police station limit on Friday, it came to light on Sunday evening, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatarpur) Awadh Yadav.

The two girls belonging to Dalit families were returning home from the Naudiha puja fair in Saraidih on Friday when the accused caught them and committed the crime, the police officer said.

The girls narrated their ordeal to their family members.

Attempts were made to settle the matter at the panchayat level for next two days. A complaint in this regard was registered late on Sunday evening, he said.

An investigation is underway and victims have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for medical check-up, the SDPO said.

Officer-in-Charge of Naudiha Bazar police station Amit Kumar Dwidi said a massive hunt was on to apprehend the accused, who were reported at large. PTI COR BS RG