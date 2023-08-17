Two minor girls held hostage and raped in Jaipur hotel; 3 held

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Two minor girls were allegedly held hostage and raped in a hotel room in Jaipur, police said on Thursday.

While one of the girls managed to escape and reached the Sadar police station, the second victim was rescued by the police, they said. The victims are aged 17 and 14.

The main accused in the case, identified as Monu alias Moin (19), was arrested on Tuesday while two minor boys were detained on Thursday, police said. It is alleged that the minors also raped one of the two victims, they said.

According to police, Monu allegedly took both the girls to the hotel room separately on pretext of helping them and later raped them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Narendra Kumar said that an FIR was registered with Sadar police station after the 17-year-old girl approached police with her family on Monday.

Police said the girl had an altercation with some of her family members and left home on Sunday. She reached Sindhi camp bus stand where Monu met her and offered help. On the pretext of helping, he took her to a hotel room where he raped, they said.

The girl managed to flee from there on Monday morning and narrated the incident to her family members following which the FIR was registered. She also informed the cops about seeing another girl in the hotel room.

On Tuesday, the accused was arrested and the police took him to the hotel in Jalupura area where the second victim was found. She was rescued and a case was registered with Jalupura Police Station, he said.

According to police, the girl said that her parents live in different cities after divorce due to which she had been moving between her mother's and father's places in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The girl also said she was feeling neglected by her parents.

The 14-year-old's elder sister told her that she knew someone named Monu in Jaipur who was trustworthy and would offer her help and support, police said.

In the hope of a new life, she reached Jaipur from Haryana last month but met Monu who took her to the hotel. The ACP said that the 14-year-old girl was held captive for over 20 days during which two minor boys also raped her in the room.

It is also suspected that Monu allegedly took money from the two minors before they raped her. The minors were detained today, the ACP said.

The 14-year old girl has been sent to a care home in the city, police said. PTI SDA SKY SKY