Two minor girls kidnapped in Goa

Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) Two teenage girls were allegedly kidnapped in separate incidents in Goa by unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday.

The cases were reported from Caranzalem village near Panaji and Anjuna in north Goa, an official said.

A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from her house by unidentified persons from Carnazalem and a 16-year-old girl from Anjuna on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

Police have registered cases against unidentified persons after complaints were lodged by parents of the girls. PTI RPS NSK