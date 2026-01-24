Two minor girls raped in Nayagarh, two juveniles among 3 held

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday said three persons, including two juveniles, were taken into custody on charge of rape of two minor girls in Nayagarh district.

While the first incident was reported from Ranpur police station area, where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons, including a juvenile, on Thursday, another such incident involving an 8-year-old took place under Sarankur police station jurisdiction on the same day. In the second case, the lone accused was also a minor boy, police said.

"Two persons (1 juvenile and 1 major) were forwarded/produced in the Ranpur rape case of a minor, while 1 person (juvenile) was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in the case of the Sarankul rape case of a minor. All accused in both rape cases have been apprehended within 24 hours of registration of cases," Nayagarh SP S Sushree told PTI.

According to a complaint lodged at Ranpur police station, the minor was allegedly raped by two persons who took her to an isolated place. The victim's mother lodged a complaint at the police station, following which, the accused duo was nabbed. A scientific team has conducted an investigation at the crime spot, said Nayagarh SDPO Deepti Pradhan.

In another case, an eight-year-old minor girl was also allegedly raped by a minor boy under the Sarankul police station. The minor accused person in this case was also held, the SDPO said, adding that a case was registered at Sarankul police station.

According to the complaint, the five-year-old girl had gone to her neighbour's house when a minor boy took her to a secluded place and raped her. PTI AAM AAM RG