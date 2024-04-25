Two minor siblings die after drowning in river in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 25 (PTI) Two minor sisters on Thursday died after drowning in a river in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened in Arjundih village within the limits of the Chatrapur police station, a senior police officer said.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (Chatarpur) Naushad Alam said the minor girls had gone to collect 'Mahua' seeds. Then they stepped into the river Sukhandiya (Mandeya) to bathe and drowned.

Three more girls, who accompanied the duo, rushed back and informed the family members, who along with the villagers started searching for the bodies.

The deceased were identified as 10-year-old Aapda Khatoon and her younger sister Aajra Khatoon (8), he said.

The bodies have been recovered and sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination. PTI COR BS SBN SBN