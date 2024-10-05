Two minor siblings die of snake bite in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) Two minor siblings died and their mother was injured after a snake bit them at their house in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Saturday.

Vandana Katyal (6) and her younger brother Divansh Katyal (3) and their mother Kajol Devi were asleep when the snake bit them at their rented accommodation at the Ransoo village in the early hours on Saturday, the officials said.

They said they were rushed to the Public Health Centre and later shifted to Sunderbani Hospital where both the children died. The condition of Devi was stated to be “serious”, the officials added. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK