Two minor siblings drown in Narmada river in MP's Sehore

Sehore (MP), Jan 4 (PTI) Two teenage brothers have drowned in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Babri Ghat on Saturday evening when the minor siblings were going to Harda district with their uncle for some work, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ravi Sharma told reporters.

Shubham Yadav (15), son of a local resident, entered the river at Babri Ghat for a bath but accidentally ventured into the deep water and went missing.

When he did not return for a long time, his brother Vikas Yadav (16) jumped in to save him, but both drowned, Sharma said.

After witnessing the incident, their uncle fainted, police said.

Some locals later fished out the bodies from the river, they added.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Bherunda and handed over to the family on Sunday morning, the official said.