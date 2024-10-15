Two minor siblings drown in pond in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl and her younger brother drowned in a pond while bathing in Odisha's Khurda district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred this morning when the siblings went to the pond in Subala village under Balianta police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Subhashree Jena (13) and her brother Bhagirathi Jena (9), he said.

Villagers rushed to their help and rescued Subhashree. Later, police reached the spot and rescued Bhagirathi and took both of them to Capital Hospital, where the doctors declared the duo dead, the officer said.

He said that a case of an unnatural death was registered at the Balianta police station and the bodies were sent for autopsy. PTI BBM BBM RG