Two minor siblings drown in septic tank in MP's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (MP), Jan 31 (PTI) Two minor siblings drowned in a septic tank of an under-construction house in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city, police said on Saturday.

Bodies of Ashish Yadav (6) and his five-year-old brother Narendra were recovered from the septic tank of a house in the Shivnagar area on Friday, Kotwali police station in-charge sub-inspector Brajendra Singh Ghosh told PTI.

The children had been missing from home and nearby areas for three to four hours, and following a search, they were found in a water-filled septic tank in the neighbourhood at night, he said.

The brothers were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Ghosh added.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he said.