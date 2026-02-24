Two minor siblings drown in well in Gujarat''s Dahod

Dahod (Gujarat), Feb 24 (PTI) Two minor siblings were found dead in an open well in a village in Dahod district of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

Ronak (5) and his three-year-old sister Aradhana (3) had been missing since Monday evening, and their family had searched for them in the fields near their house in Zari Bujarg village, but could not locate them, inspector S M Radadiya of Garbada police station said.

Aradhana’s body was spotted in a well in the early hours of the day, following which the police used two machines to pump out water and retrieved the bodies of both children.

Prima facie, it appears that the children were playing in the field and fell into the well and drowned, police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.