Two minor siblings drown in well in J'khand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) Two minor siblings drowned in a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dhanwar when Shubham Kumar (12) and his younger brother Ujjwal Kumar (8) went to the well to fetch water for goats and slipped into it, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Villagers took the boys out from the well. The minors were taken to Barhi Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

An unnatural death case was registered, the SP added. PTI COR BS BDC