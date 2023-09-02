Two minor sisters dead after being hit by dumper truck in UP village

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two minor sisters died after being hit by a dumper truck in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the incident occurred the under Sarsawan police station area when Avnika (12) and Avanya (10), residents of Navada village, were returning home from a nearby temple.

"While one of them was killed on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries a few hours later at a hospital," Jain said.

The dumper truck hit an electricity pole after the incident, and the driver fled.

"Efforts are being made to arrest the driver. The matter is under investigation," the SP added. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK IJT IJT