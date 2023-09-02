Advertisment
#National

Two minor sisters dead after being hit by dumper truck in UP village

NewsDrum Desk
02 Sep 2023

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two minor sisters died after being hit by a dumper truck in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the incident occurred the under Sarsawan police station area when Avnika (12) and Avanya (10), residents of Navada village, were returning home from a nearby temple.

"While one of them was killed on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries a few hours later at a hospital," Jain said.

The dumper truck hit an electricity pole after the incident, and the driver fled.

"Efforts are being made to arrest the driver. The matter is under investigation," the SP added. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK IJT IJT

