Two minor sisters drown in pond in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Two minor sisters drowned while bathing in a pond in the Paniyara area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said the victims were identified as seven-year-old Ananya and her five-year-old sister Janvi of the Jungal Barahara village.

The children were bathing in the village pond when they slipped into the deep waters and drowned, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.