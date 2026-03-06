Two minor sisters drown while bathing in canal in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Two sisters, seven and ten years of age, drowned in a canal here on Friday, a police official said.

Utraula Circle Officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh said the incident took place in Itai Rampur village under Gaidas Buzurg police station limits.

The two girls -- Mahzabeen (7) and Nasreen (10) -- were bathing at the canal when they slipped and fell into deep water, the officer said.

Hearing their cries, locals rushed to rescue them but by the time they reached the spot, the girls had already drowned, Singh said.

Police reached the scene after being alerted and recovered the bodies with the help of villagers, he said, adding that the bodies were later handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.