Two minor sisters found with fatal neck injuries in Ambala house

Ambala, Jul 31 (PTI) Two sisters, aged six and 11, died here on Wednesday after family members found them at their home with injury marks on their necks, police said.

The incident happened some time after the girl's father had an argument with another man in his house in Balmiki Basti, they said.

Yogita (11) and Anamika (6) bore injury marks on their necks and were found to be bleeding from the mouth, family members told police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Srishti Gupta said the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem.

Sonu, the father of the girls, said he had an argument with a person who was known to him at his house on Wednesday morning. Later, Sonu, a labourer in a factory, left for work along with his son, Saurabh.

Saurabh returned home after a while as he had forgotten his phone. He found that both his sisters were in pain and were unable to breathe, family members told police.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

An investigation into the matter was underway, police added.