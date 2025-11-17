Two minor sisters gang-raped in Jharkhand's Gumla, 3 arrested

Gumla (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) Two minor sisters were allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Gumla district, following which three accused were arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Bharno police station area, when the survivors, aged 14 and 16, were walking back home after attending a village fair in Sisai area.

"When the sisters reached Atrakota area, a young man who lived near their house was present there and he offered to drop them home on his scooter.

"However, when the girls got on the two-wheeler, he took them to a secluded area, where his friends were waiting and they took turns to rape the girls," Bharno police station officer-in-charge Kanchan Prajapati said.

On Sunday, the survivors' mother filed a police complaint, and an FIR was lodged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and BNS.

The police then arrested three persons hailing from Bharno police station area, he said, adding further investigation is underway and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to nab others who were involved. PTI RPS RPS ACD