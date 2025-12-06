Two minor sisters killed, brother seriously injured after truck hits their motorcycle in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Two minor sisters were killed and their brother seriously injured when a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle while they were returning from school with their father in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Saturday.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said the incident occurred in the Jhilmila village under Nagina Dehat police station limits. The father, Jani Kumar, was riding the motorcycle with his three children when the speeding truck allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind.

Palak (12) and Vanshika (10) died at the spot, while their brother Harsh sustained serious injuries. The truck driver has been arrested, the officer added. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK