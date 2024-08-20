Two minor sisters killed, five injured in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Two minor siblings have been killed and five seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near Bhaja Bheet village under Manikpur police station, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, the police said.

According to Jaychandra Bharti, Station House Officer (SHO) Manikpur police station, Rajesh (30) and Dinesh (35) were riding the two motorcycles.

In the collision, Rajesh, his mother Shivkumari, Dinesh, his wife Sheela and their daughters -- Shreya, Shreyanshi (3) and Shraddha (5) -- were all seriously injured, the SHO said.

"All the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kunda for treatment, where doctors declared Shreyanshi and Shraddha brought dead," Bharti said.

Looking at the critical condition of the remaining five, who were injured in the incident, they have been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, he said.

"We are checking CCTV footage to know the sequence of the events. Further proceedings are being carried out," the police said.

The bodies of the deceased siblings have been sent to the district headquarters for autopsy, they added.