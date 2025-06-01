Two minor victims of CNG cylinder blast in northeast Delhi succumb to injuries

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Two minor siblings who suffered severe burn injuries following a CNG cylinder explosion at a godown in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area died during treatment on Sunday, police said.

The blast at the storage and repair unit on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building left four persons, including three minor siblings, seriously injured on Saturday afternoon. They were identified as Arshad (22), Sakib (7), Abbas (9), and Raja (3).

Sakib and Raja, who suffered over 85 per cent burns and were undergoing treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, died on Sunday, according to police.

Following the deaths, police added BNS section 106(1) (death by negligence) has been added to the case registered at the Nand Nagri police station.

Police had earlier registered an FIR under BNS sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125A (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 326G (causing grievous hurt by use of explosive substance).

Efforts are underway to arrest the owner of the godown, a police officer said.

The blast was reportedly triggered during a repair operation and was so powerful that it shattered the iron gate of the godown, with debris hitting the children who were playing nearby.

Though it didn't cause a fire, the shockwave caused significant damage to the godown and nearby properties. Teams from the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory visited the site and collected samples for examination.

Preliminary findings indicate that old CNG cylinders were being stored and repaired at the facility, which was operating without proper authorization, police said. PTI BM BM NSD NSD