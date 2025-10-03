Two minors arrested for fatally stabbing 18-year-old labourer in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two 17-year-old boys for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old labourer to death over an old enmity in north-east Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The labourer was stabbed to death in Bhagirathi Vihar on Thursday, allegedly by the two minors aged 17 years, a senior police officer said.

"On receiving information about the stabbing at 4.54 pm, a team from the Gokalpuri police station was rushed to Bhagirathi Vihar, where it found that the injured youth had been shifted to the GTB Hospital by his brother where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

The deceased, who worked at a scrap godown, was allegedly attacked with a knife.

"A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Gokalpuri police station," the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI