Two minors detained for stone-pelting at Vande Bharat train with RSS chief onboard

Hardoi (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Two minors have been taken into custody in connection with the stone-pelting incident on a Vande Bharat Express here when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was among those on board, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said the boys, aged 12 and 13, told investigators that they had thrown stones at the passing train "in play".

The children are being counselled, and their parents have been called for interaction with the police, he added.

The incident occurred on Thursday near Kauda village when the train was heading towards Delhi. A windowpane of the train was damaged during the stone-throwing. Notably, Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was on board the train at the time.

An FIR was registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) following the incident. Teams of the RPF, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the local police conducted a detailed probe, which revealed the involvement of the two minors, Mishra said.

Preliminary findings indicate the act was not intentional but occurred while the children were playing near the railway track, the officer added.

Further action is being taken in accordance with the law, he said.