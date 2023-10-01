Two minors detained for youth's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Two minors were detained on Sunday for allegedly killing an 18-year-old boy following a scuffle in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said.

Advertisment

The victim, Kashif, allegedly had an altercation with the accused -- both aged 15 -- over a petty matter on Saturday. He threatened the accused with a screwdriver and warned them to stay away from him, they said.

"A scuffle broke out between the victim and the accused. One of the accused snatched the screwdriver from Kashif and stabbed him in the chest multiple times," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm. The victim was admitted to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was registered and the police apprehended the two minors, he added.

Kashif suffered two fatal stab injuries on his chest, his post-mortem revealed, the police said. PTI BM SLB SZM