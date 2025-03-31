Two minors drown in canal in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Mar 31 (PTI) Two minor cousins drowned while taking bath in a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Devgarh canal near Sabalgarh town of the district on Sunday evening, an official said.

One of the boys, aged 15, ventured into the middle of the canal and started drowning. His 16-year-old cousin then tried to save him but both drowned, Sabalgarh police station in-charge Rajkumari Parmar said.

The deceased were residents of Kulholi village, she said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and fished out the bodies, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK