Two minors drown in Loni river in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Two four-year-old children drowned while another was rescued after they ventured into the Loni river in Gosainganj area here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Lodpurwa village, where Gaurav, Himani and Virat, had gone about 500 metres from their homes to bathe in the river, they said.

"Both Gaurav and Himani drowned, while Virat was rescued and is safe," police said in a statement.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal formalities are underway, they added. PTI KIS SMV HIG HIG