Two minors found involved in 13 cases of motorbike thefts in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has detected thefts of 13 motorbikes allegedly committed by two juveniles aged 15 and 17, an official said on Friday.

The duo allegedly stole motorbikes not for money but for the thrill of joyriding, said senior inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi of Nerul police station.

They would ride a stolen bike until fuel ran out and abandon it, he said.

The two allegedly stole five motorbikes from Nerul, three from Kharghar, two from Koparkhairane and one each from Sanpada, Uran and Dongri.

The police zeroed in on them after examining CCTV footage from 110 locations. The duo were finally intercepted while riding a stolen bike in Wonder Park area of Nerul.

All the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

"The parents of the juveniles have been informed, and there will be counseling along with legal action under the Juvenile Justice Act," said inspector Naikwadi. PTI COR KRK